Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,129. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

