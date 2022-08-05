Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

