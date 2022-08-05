Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.55. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

