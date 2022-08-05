Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,502 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,058,604. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $200.29. The company has a market cap of $243.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $10.23. The business had revenue of $205.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

