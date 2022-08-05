Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,201,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 170,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EWJ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

