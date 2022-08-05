Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 986 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $156.69. 84,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,119. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

