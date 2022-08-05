Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $712,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.51. 66,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

