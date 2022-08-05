Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Interface updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,570. Interface has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $797.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interface by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

