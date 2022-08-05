Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Down 7.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.69. 1,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Interface Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

