Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Down 7.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.69. 1,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
