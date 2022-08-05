International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.21

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.21 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.34). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 128,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of £236.79 million and a P/E ratio of 498.90.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,878.57).

About International Personal Finance

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.