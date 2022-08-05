Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $91.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00035069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,518,956 coins and its circulating supply is 249,817,093 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.