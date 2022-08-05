Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $91.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00035069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,518,956 coins and its circulating supply is 249,817,093 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
