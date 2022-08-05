Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $63.56 Average PT from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.