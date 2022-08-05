InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,544. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $20,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $12,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

