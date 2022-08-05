Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1,676.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,533 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,885,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 23,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.