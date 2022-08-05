Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,980 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $52,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.63. 67,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

