Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,557,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.