Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 180,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average volume of 147,790 call options.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,812,180. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

