Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.55

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 9467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

