Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

