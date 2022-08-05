IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.12

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.12 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 45.12 ($0.55). IQE shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 1,506,856 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

IQE Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

