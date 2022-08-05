IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $115,845.12 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRadimed stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,407. The company has a market cap of $471.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IRadimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

