Iridium (IRD) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Iridium (IRD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $123,302.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iridium has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00620916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.
Iridium Coin Trading
