iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,140,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $100.87. 22,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

