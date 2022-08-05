iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,161,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,348,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,670,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,739. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

