iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $120.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

