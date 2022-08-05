iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,667. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.