iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.67. 141,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

