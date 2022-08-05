iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,991. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18.

