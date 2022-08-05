iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,553,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,262 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,011,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,979 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

