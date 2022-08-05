iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,547,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,822.5% during the 1st quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.77. 119,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,535. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

