iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 11,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

