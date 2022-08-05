iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,164 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 1.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $67,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. 1,754,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

