iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $11,339,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 667.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,460. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

