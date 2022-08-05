iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. 581,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

