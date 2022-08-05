iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

