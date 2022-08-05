iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 353,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period.
iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,498. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.
