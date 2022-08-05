iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,119. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

