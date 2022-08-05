Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.