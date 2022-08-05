Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

