Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $181.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.