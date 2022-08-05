Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

