Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

