Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

