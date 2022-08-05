Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

