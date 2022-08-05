JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

JAKK opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $256.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,527 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

