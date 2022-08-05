Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Stock Performance

BATS JAMF traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,221 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jamf by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

