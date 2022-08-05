Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Jamf Stock Performance
BATS JAMF traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,221 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jamf by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamf (JAMF)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.