Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $25.26. Jamf shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 4,194 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Jamf Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 24.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $108.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

