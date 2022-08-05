Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $25.26. Jamf shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 4,194 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Jamf Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamf (JAMF)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.