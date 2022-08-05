Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 26,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 45,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

