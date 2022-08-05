Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €29.24 ($30.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.41. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($103.81).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

