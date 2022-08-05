Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Bumble from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.50 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.